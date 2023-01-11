WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' at Auto Expo 2023

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, arrived in Greater Noida to attend the Auto Expo 2023.

During the media interaction, the 'Chak De India' actor was seen singing the song 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam' from his blockbuster hit film 'Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge" in front of the paps which made the fans go crazy.

The 'Dilwale' actor's fan club shared a video of him singing at the event and wrote, "Awwwwww I loovee him singing!!"

https://twitter.com/srkdeewanix/status/1613077258213937152

SRK's videos and pictures from the event got viral on social media.

In one of the videos, the 'Chennai Express' actor could be seen giving his iconic romantic pose, extending his hands while leaning to one side, at the event.

https://twitter.com/SrkianFaizy9955/status/1613080595709542401

Shah Rukh was seen donning a stylish black suit and a plain white shirt and accessorized his look with black shades.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor arrived at the Auto Expo 2023 to launch the Hyundai motors first all-electric IONIQ5 SUV.

Talking about a car, Shah Rukh joked with the company's team during the media interaction and said "I would request the wonderful set of people to make it a company policy ki jabbhi main Delhi aayu, nayi gaadi launch karne k liye, toh yeh gaadi main free mein ghar le kar jau (whenever I come to Delhi to launch a new car, I should be able to take it home for free). For the rest of you, I wish you a great morning, and a Happy New Year. I wish you all the goodness in the world, a very healthy life."

Meanwhile, SRK finally unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' on Tuesday, which received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor