Watch: Taapsee Pannu dives into a pool in saree

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 12 : Actress Taapsee Pannu ditched a swimming costume over a saree to dive into a pool recently.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee dropped a video in which she is seen striking different poses for the lens under the water. What caught everyone's attention was her yellow saree.

For the caption, she wrote, "High time mermaid gets a makeover....

#Sareelove #letItFlow #Art @khamkhaphotoartist u the artist."

This post seems to a be BTS video from the photoshoot of the sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba'.

Taapsee's mermaid avatar in saree garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Wow nice," a social media user commented.

"Ek toh ladkiya saari m sundar lgti h upr se p mein...how beautiful," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Taapsee will be seen starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'. It is helmed by Rajkumar Hir. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hir Films, Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22.

