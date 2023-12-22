Watch: Vir Das Gets Emotional After Amitabh Bachchan Asks Question About His Emmy Win on KBC

Renowned comedian Vir Das recently shared a heartfelt moment on social media after actor Amitabh Bachchan featured a question about Vir's International Emmy Award win on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 15. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Vir Das posted a video clip capturing the memorable KBC episode.

The question posed to the contestant was, "In 2023, which Indian was a joint winner of the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series?" The options provided were A. Kapil Sharma, B. Mallika Dua, C. Vir Das, and D. Zakir Khan. Surprisingly, the contestant chose option B, Mallika Dua, while the correct answer was C, Vir Das.

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic host of KBC, corrected the contestant, highlighting that Vir Das was the correct answer and that the achievement had been in recent news. Bachchan took a moment to praise Vir Das and his notable contributions to the world of comedy.

In a touching reaction captured in the edited video shared by Vir Das, the comedian was seen sitting in his car, visibly emotional, placing his hand on his chest. Alongside the video, Vir added smiling face with smiling eyes and folded hands emojis, expressing his gratitude and emotions.

Vir Das earned the prestigious International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series in 2023 for his stand-up special titled "Vir Das: Landing." The special, which premiered on Netflix, competed against global contenders such as Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Reflecting on his win, Vir Das conveyed his immense gratitude, acknowledging his team and Netflix for their pivotal role in the achievement. He emphasized that the award represented not just his work but also celebrated the diverse stories and voices emerging from India. Vir expressed pride in contributing to Indian comedy and the broader community of artists.

Quoting Vir Das from a statement to news agency ANI, he said, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large." Vir Das: For India, his third stand-up special, had previously received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for Best Comedy.