Wazir Patar’s debut EP ‘WZR TANK’ is a metaphor of his creative process

Mumbai, Aug 12 Punjabi musician Wazir Patar, who has been the name behind some of Punjabi music’s most defining sounds, has released his debut EP and mini-documentary ‘WZR TANK’.

Wazir has worked with the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on several tracks including ‘The Last Ride’, and has also created the soundtrack for the Netflix series ‘Kohrra’. He is known for blending folk tradition with heavy, modern beats, he’s worked with some of the biggest names in the game, including producing ‘The Last Ride’, the final song Sidhu Moosewala recorded before his passing.That track cemented Wazir’s reputation as a sonic architect of Punjab’s evolving sound.

Talking about his process of making music, he said, “In music, I take pieces of the past, sounds from my culture, instruments from my roots, and I work them into something new without losing their soul”.

With ‘WZR TANK’, Wazir pairs music with a visual statement. The project follows the year-long restoration of a 1990 Mercedes W124 E300 Turbo Diesel, rebuilt from the ground up with parts sourced from across the globe. But the car is more than a machine, it’s a metaphor for his creative process, preserving soul and heritage while crafting something new.

“This car was the same. It had a soul. I just had to bring it back. Basically, we spent everything on our dreams, shonk, cars, starting a different trend in East Punjab that was never done before, at least not with this kind of precision when it comes to a car”, he added.

The EP’s tracks mirror the journey he has had. WZR TANK is about making your own trend, self-direction, and refusing to be steered by others. AMG is about celebrating the power and presence of the machine.

For Wazir, ‘WZR TANK’ is an artistic release and proof that Punjab can lead global trends. “It’s about showing the world that our vision can match anyone’s, in music, in style, in culture”, he added.

The ‘WZR TANK’ EP is out now on streaming platforms with the documentary following a few days later.

