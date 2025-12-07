"We are nothing in front of those who serve our nation": Shankar Mahadevan expresses pride at Armed Forces Flag Day event

New Delhi [India], December 7 : Music maestro Shankar Mahadevan expressed great pride after being honoured on Armed Forces Flag Day, a moment he described as "unparalleled."

The composer-singer, known for his iconic contribution to Indian music across films and independent projects, while speaking to the media, shared, "I have received several awards for music, but the honour I have received today from the chiefs of the three services, the CM, and the Governor is unparalleled. We are nothing in front of those who serve our nation."

Hailing the armed forces' significant role in Operation Sindoor, he added, "What they have done in Operation Sindoor is incredible.. May we bring these stories to the people through music to keep the sense of patriotism alive in the country."

At the Armed Forces Flag Day ceremony, Shankar Mahadevan was felicitated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena.

Armed Forces Flag Day was celebrated across India on Sunday, with the Delhi government honouring the chiefs of all four forces for the first time.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also shared a post, honouring the brave soldiers of the country.

"Expressing gratitude to our brave soldiers dedicated to the nation's security, the families of our heroic martyrs, and the ex-servicemen is a matter of pride for every Indian. This day reminds us of the countless sacrifices due to which we are living a secure and free life," she wrote.

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed throughout the country on December 7 since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fought and continue to battle on India's border.

The event was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, expressing gratitude to the armed forces for their unwavering courage and sacrifice. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded their valour, urging citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

