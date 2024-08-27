"We are working on 3rd season": 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' creator JD Payne ahead of premiere of 2nd season

Singapore, August 27 : With the Rings of Power on the cusp of enticing the fans in the world of mystery and fantasy, series co-creator JD Payne dropped a hint that 'The Lord of the Rings' universe is looking to expand in future.

As fans eagerly wait for the release of the second season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' show, attention is already shifting towards whether the series will continue to transit from the pages of book into the live-action scenery.

In an interview within Singapore, showrunner JD Payne talked about his plans to expand 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' series. He shared that the season 3 is already in the works.

"No comment, but I can say we are working on it. We are deep in the process creatively of sort of queuing the boulder from the mountain and figuring out exactly what it's going to be. But stay tuned," Payne shared.

Meanwhile, Payne can't wait for the audience to see the second season. He said that he is also open to "constructive criticism".

"We actually wrote the second season during our COVID hiatus...So we had written the entire second season before season one came out. So we really didn't have a chance to have much audience feedback. But I'd say we're always open to critics. And you can tell pretty quickly if someone has genuine criticism that they want to give in a way that's really thoughtful and respectful. And when people engage with it like that, you're like, oh, gosh, that's a really good thing to keep in mind. And you can also tell when people just want to kind of like... you know, throw axes or whatever, have an axe to grind. And you can see pretty quickly just in the tone of it. And you're like, okay, that's not as constructive and useful. But constructive criticism is always welcome," Payne said.

The drama series takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and The Lord of the Rings books with an ensemble cast of familiar faces mixed with new characters.

The second season will be out on Prime Video on August 29.

