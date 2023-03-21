"We should give the man a dignified exit": Anupam Kher upset over rumours surrounding Satish Kaushik’s death

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack in New Delhi. His longtime friend, Anupam Kher, the late actor’s jovial nature at a prayer meet on Monday, March 20, in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs turned up to meet the bereaved family and pay their deepest tributes to the actor. Celebrities ranging from his co-workers like Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Agnihotri, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Vidya Balan to many prominent faces of the film industry, everybody showed up to stand in support of the late actor`s family.Speaking to the media, Anupam said, " "I have been trying to find a photo of Satish in which he's not smiling. I couldn't find it. If you find it, you can send it to me." Further, the veteran actor addressed the unverified rumours on Satish's death and said, "I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you."

Satish Kaushik's sudden death on March 9 had shocked the entire nation. He passed away after he suffered a heart attack while he was travelling to the hospital in a car in Delhi. Satish was attending a party on Holi hosted by one of his friends where he complained of uneasiness in his chest. Satish Kaushik's manager Santosh Rai, who was with him on that fateful night in Delhi, immediately rushed him to the hospital.He acted in theatres before finding his break in Bollywood. As a film actor, Satish Kaushik was known for his roles as Calendar in the 1987 superhero film, Mr India, as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana (1997), and as Chanu Ahmed in the British film Brick Lane (2007), directed by Sarah Gavron. Satish Kaushik also won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.He had also shared some happy pictures from the bash. Anupam Kher told PTI that Satish Kaushik was at a friend’s home in Delhi, when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.” Satish breathed his last in the wee hours of March 9. His body was then taken to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi for the postmortem.