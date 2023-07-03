"We went through a lot of ideas over the years and then zeroed in on 'Sergeant'," says Randeep Hooda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Actor Randeep Hooda talked about playing the challenging role of an ailing cop in the film 'Sergeant.' He said that the preparation for the role demanded a deep understanding of the character's physical and emotional journey.

Talking about his memorable experience while shooting for this film, Randeep shared, "I was shooting with Arun Govil ji who we have grown up with as kids playing Ram ji playing my father in the movie. So it was surreal and gratifying at the same time. Also shooting with old pals and coconspirators like Adil Hussain and Prawaal Raman was a great help. Adil brings out a lovely aspect in the film of how people should be around those in grief and those who are lost to themselves. Sapna Pabbi was new to work with but was lovely nonetheless".

He further opened up about collaborating with Prawaal Raman for the second time. Randeep revealed, "Prawaal and I had gone through a whole process in making 'Main Aur Charles' which Is one of my favourite movies and characters. Though we didn't work together for a long time in between, we were always discussing and conspiring on what to do next. We went through a lot of ideas over the years and then zeroed in on 'Sergeant'. Since Charles was a more style and thrill kinda movie we wanted to go deeper in our understanding and interpretation and of human beings. It did turn out to be one hell of an experience. I love working with my friend Prawaal Raman, one of those real talents".

Helmed by Prawaal Raman, the film is a suspense cop-drama which stars Randeep Hooda, Arun Govil, Adil Hussain and Sapna Pabbi in the lead roles.

