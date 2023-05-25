What made Juhi Parmar say yes to 'Yeh Meri Family'?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Actor Juhi Parmar is being lauded for her performance in 'Yeh Meri Family'.

Set in the chilly winters of the 90s, the cult family drama revolves around the day-to-day life of the Awasthi family based in Lucknow.

On marking her OTT debut with 'Yeh Meri Family', Juhi said, "When the story and the script were narrated to me for the first time, I instantly knew I had to do it. I couldn't wait for the shoot to start! I have always chosen characters that I can relate to and Neerja reminded me of how my mom was while I was growing up in the 90s. I was very happy to have received the offer of such a beautiful character."

She also shared her experience working for digital medium.

"As an actor, we try to give our best despite the medium. However, when we talk about television, we get a longer period to build the character and connect with the audience whereas in OTT, the time is limited. We know the beginning and the end, and the restricted time makes it look challenging to make that kind of an impact on the audience which is why we have workshops so when we start shooting, it does not feel as difficult. It's well-planned and practised," she added.

Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season of 'Yeh Meri Family' is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.

