What Vijay Varma is doing in Kyrgyzstan? Find out

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Actor Vijay Varma, who is riding high on the success of 'Dahaad', has started working on a new project.

Vijay is currently in Kyrgyzstan for the shoot of his upcoming film which is kept under wraps so far.

Sharing details about the same, a source close to Vijay informed, "Vijay is back on sets for the shoot of his next film in Kyrgyzstan. He will be there till the end of this month to wrap the 20 days long shoot schedule."

Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the release of 'Lust Stories 2'. Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, 'Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said "The critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories returns with four new, captivating stories from some of the most credible directors in the industry. The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and the second anthology has even more bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of India. Lust Stories 2 showcases filmmaking at its best and we look forward to presenting the new films to our audiences."

In 'Lust Stories 2', Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with his rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay also has Devotion of Suspect X and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline.

