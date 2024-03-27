When a plait was 'symbol of an innocent girl’: Kajol shares pics from ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’

Mumbai, March 27 As her film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ has clocked 26 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few photographs from the film.

Kajol took to X where she shared a string of moments from the film featuring Salman Khan, Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan.

She wrote: “When tying ur hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl #26yearsofpyaarkiyatodarnakya @BeingSalmanKhan @SohailKhan @aapkadharam @arbaazSkhan.”

Released in 1998, ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ was a romantic drama directed by Sohail Khan. It was the one and only collaboration between Salman and Kajol as a pair, after having starring in films such as 'Karan Arjun' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

The film revolved around Muskan, Suraj and her brother Vishal Thakur. To get her brother to like him, Suraj does everything to win his heart.

Kajol will soon be seen in ‘Do Patti’, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a captivating story set in the hills of north India.

