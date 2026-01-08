When Deepika Padukone thanked SRK, Farah Khan for making her debut in 'Om Shanti Om' easy & comfortable

Mumbai, Jan 8 Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, in a major throwback interview with Lehren TV, was seen talking about stepping into Bollywood with Om Shanti Om and how Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan helped her throughout the movie's shoot.

In the video, Deepika can be seen recalling her nervous early days working with Shah Rukh Khan and director Farah Khan.

She fondly was seen crediting her director and co-star for creating a safe space for her during the shoot of Om Shanti Om. She said, “I was extremely nervous during my debut in Om Shanti Om, but when I met Farah and Shah Rukh, they made me comfortable, on set and even otherwise.”

She added, “Whenever there was a difficult scene, a tough dialogue, or a tricky line, Farah and Shah Rukh helped me a lot. If there was a complicated dialogue, they would patiently explain it to me, help me rehearse it, and even assist me while delivering it. When I would get nervous, they would step in and help me through the scene, and that comfort really showed in the final take.”

Upon being asked about her star badminton player father Prakash Padukone’s advice on her new journey in Bollywood, Deepika said, "I like it when I sit with my parents and they give me tips. It keeps me grounded and I feel very grounded and rooted after that. My father gave me a lot of tips when I stepped into Bollywood. I like it when my parents share their experiences with me because it keeps me grounded and helps me stay connected to myself. I like it when I sit with my parents and they give me tips. It keeps me grounded and I feel very grounded and rooted after that.”

She added, “Over the years, their guidance has always kept me centered, calm, and respectful of my craft and my journey.”

Talking about Deepika’s debut movie Om Shanti Om, the movie was directed by Farah Khan, produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, and released on November 9, 2007. The film was a major box-office success and also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Bindu, Satish Shah, Yuvika Chaudhary, and others.

After the success of Om Shanti Om, Deepika went on to deliver multiple hits including Cocktail, Chennai Express, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Pathaan, among others

On the personal front, Deepika married actor her Ram Leela co-star and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in 2018, and the couple welcomed their baby girl, Dua, in 2024. The actress recently celebrated her 40th birthday in the 5th of January, with her fans.

