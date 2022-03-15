"When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realize it" says comedian Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh is expecting her first kid along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. After three months of pregnancy, the couple made the announcement through a YouTube vlog since then we have seen Bharti speaking on her pregnancy many times, now in her recent interview with a news portal, Bharti said she did not even realize that she was pregnant for 2.5 months, “When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realize it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around, dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby" said Bharti.

In her earlier interview, Bharti Singh praised her husband and said Harsh takes her care so much “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”

Meanwhile, Bharti and Haarsh's baby is going to enter the world in the first week of April.