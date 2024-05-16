"When I was growing up, I struggled with feeling confident": Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar opened up about struggling with low confidence and how she overcame it.

"When I was growing up, I struggled with feeling confident, especially because of the pressure to fit into certain beauty ideals. But instead of letting that define me, I turned to fashion as a form of self-discovery. As I've gotten older, my relationship and understanding of beauty and fashion have evolved," she shared.

Bhumi feels fashion has a powerful way of boosting one's self-confidence.

She added, "It's not just about looking good anymore or following trends it's about embracing my individuality, expressing my personality, and celebrating what makes me unique. Today, fashion and beauty are a medium through which I can express myself, my emotional canvas and my state of mind!"

Over the years, Bhumi has shown how fashion can be both glamorous and tasteful.

"I love experimenting. I just want to have fun with fashion and I think I'm doing this with all my heart which is why people are appreciating my fashion-forward turn. It is good when I can work both ends of the spectrum - from relatable to edgy fashion." she said.

"People tend to box someone and it happened to me too. In maximum films that I have done so far, I have played a girl from a small town and that has set the perception that I can look amazing being this girl next door. I love that people like me that way. But my fashion turn is to shatter that perception and show people who I really am and how I want to be seen. I'm a young, confident Indian woman who is expressing herself through fashion and I'm enjoying the love that my looks are getting," she added.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming web series 'Daldal'. Amrit Raj Gupta has directed the project. The show is based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija.

The official synopsis of the show 'Daldal' read, "Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai's newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart."

Bhumi is also receiving appreciation for her role as a journalist in her recent release, 'Bhakshak'.

'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

