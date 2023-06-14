When Kangana flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawaz for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Mumbai, June 14 Kangana Ranaut, who has produced the upcoming made-for-OTT film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', has shared a hilarious story about roping in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the quirky romantic drama.



Kangana, Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur headlined the trailer launch of 'Tiku Weds Sheru', the maiden venture of Manikarnika Films.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor