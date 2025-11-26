'When No Celebrity Was Ready, Dharmendra Said Yes': Kapil Sharma Recalls Show’s Struggle After Veteran Actor’s Demise (Watch Video)

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, regarded as one of the most beloved actors in Hindi cinema, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. His death led to an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, fans and industry leaders. Among the most heartfelt tributes was one shared by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma during a recent interaction at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Kapil expressed that for him, Dharmendra was far beyond an admired artist — he held the position of family. The memories Kapil shared reflected deep respect, affection and gratitude toward the late actor.

Recalling the early days of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil said the team was uncertain about the format and future of the show. They struggled to find a celebrity willing to appear in the very first episode. According to Kapil, “Nobody was ready to come. We were new, and no one knew what our show was going to be.” That uncertainty shifted during a flight to Toronto, where Kapil unexpectedly met Dharmendra. The actor not only interacted warmly but also lifted everyone’s spirits with jokes throughout the journey.

Kapil explained that what began as a casual meeting soon turned into a genuine bond. After returning to India, he decided to personally request Dharmendra to appear as the first guest on the show. Kapil recalled the moment with emotion, saying, “He didn’t ask a single question. I told him I was making a show for the first time and wanted him to be our first guest.” Despite having a packed schedule and a film release approaching, Dharmendra simply instructed his team member, saying, “This is my son, give him a date somehow.”

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra, Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma says, "Everyone is feeling like they've lost a family member after Dharamji passed. Because when I lost my father, I was 22. When it was my age to learn from my father, he passed away. I… pic.twitter.com/mgqdDJaCMv — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2025

Sharing why this gesture meant so much, Kapil revealed his personal connection to Dharmendra’s kindness. He lost his own father at 22, and Dharmendra unknowingly stepped into a father-like role in his life. Kapil’s voice reflected grief as he said, “Losing him felt like losing my father for the second time.” He added that Dharmendra’s warmth, humour and simplicity always left an impact on those around him, making his presence unforgettable.

While reflecting on the loss, Kapil acknowledged that death is an inevitable part of existence, yet some people leave such a mark that the heart refuses to let go. He expressed, “He lived like a king. There was no one like Dharam paaji, and there never will be.” Kapil concluded his emotional tribute with a soft smile, mentioning that remembering Dharmendra continues to bring a sense of comfort and warmth.