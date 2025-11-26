Kanpur: Massive Fire Erupts in Damodar Nagar Plastic Factory, Short Circuit Suspected as Cause of Blaze

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 26, 2025 17:35 IST

ir="ltr">A massive fire incident was reported in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where two separate locations witnessed intense blazes within residential and industrial areas. According to ANI, a fire broke out at a plastic factory in Damodar Nagar, prompting an immediate response. Fire Officer Kailash Chandra stated that around nine fire tenders were deployed, and although the fire was later brought under control, the suspected cause appeared to be an electrical short circuit. No injuries were reported. In another locality, residents rushed out of their homes in panic after flames engulfed a polythene factory, with locals alleging a delayed fire brigade response.

Fire Officer Kailash Chandra told ANI, “We received information that a fire broke out in a plastic godown. Around 9 fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. The fire is under control. There are no injuries so far. The cause of the fire may be an electrical short circuit.”

Kanpur Nagar Fire & Emergency Services posted on X, “Upon receiving information about a fire incident at a polythene factory under Hanumant Vihar Police Station, Gram Bajrang Vihar, Khandepur, swift action was taken, and 08 fire units from Kanpur Municipal Fire and Emergency Services are present at the scene. Firefighting operations are ongoing continuously, and the fire has been contained.”

थाना हनुमन्त विहार ग्राम बजरंग विहार खांडेपुर के अन्तर्गत पालीथीन कारखाना में अग्निकाण्ड की सूचना पर त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुये अग्निशमन तथा आपात सेवा कानपुर नगर के 08 अग्निशमन यूनिट घटनास्थल पर मौजूद है।, अग्निशमन कार्य निरन्तर जारी है आग को सीमित कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/c7w416vQ2w— Kanpur Nagar Fire & Emergency Services (@Cfokanpurnagar) November 26, 2025

A second major fire incident occurred early Wednesday morning in the Afim Kothi area of Kanpur's Rakhi Mandi, where flames spread rapidly through nearby scrap godowns. Due to highly flammable material, the fire intensified, destroying five warehouses and causing widespread alarm. Fire brigade vehicles and municipal corporation teams worked for several hours to contain the blaze. The growing flames and thick smoke created chaos, and authorities confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the exact cause. The recurring pattern of suspected electrical short circuits has raised concern among local residents and officials.