When Parveen Babi spoke about tradition of doing 20 films at a time

Mumbai, Nov 29 Parveen Babi, one of the most popular actresses of the 90’s, once spoke about the tradition of doing 15 to 20 films at a time.

An old video of Parveen speaking about the importance of cinema in Indian society has surfaced online. In a rare 1978 interview, Parveen Babi spoke about the significance of cinema in Indian society. At a time when social norms were shifting and entertainment options were evolving, she highlighted the central role that cinema played in the lives of millions.

Babi noted that while other recreational spaces like clubs and cafes became less accessible, movie theatres remained an essential part of India’s cultural landscape. “Where else can you sit alone for hours, simply enjoying what’s on screen?” she asked, emphasising the unique experience that cinema offers to audiences.

In the clip, she could be heard saying, “Well, at the moment, I have got about 55 films signed. I am working on about 15. Sounds a bit much doesn’t it? It become almost sort of a tradition to do 15, 20 films at a time and to make so many films you take a normal working Indian driving a cab all day. Probably earning 10-15 rupees a day.”

She added, “There is nothing else he could do but go into a cinema house and watch a film which costs about 2 rupees…nightclubs are too expensive; hotels are too expensive; there is no other form of entertainment as such. We have strong family ties and we spend the day with family. But in terms of entertainment, you need cinema and therefore cinema is more fantastic.”

Parveen is best known for her unforgettable roles in classic films like "Deewaar," “Amar Akbar Anthony," "Suhaag," "Shaan," "Kaalia,” and “Namak Halaal.”

At the height of her career, Babi made the unexpected decision to leave the film industry. Later, she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, which led her to live a solitary life in her later years. Known for her reclusive nature, she seldom made public appearances. Parveen Babi passed away alone in her Mumbai apartment on January 20, 2005. Tragically, it wasn't until 24 hours later that her death was discovered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor