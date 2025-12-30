When Sohail Khan lauded Rani Mukerji, called her 'the best thing that happened to the film industry'

Mumbai Dec 30 Actor Sohail Khan, who produced the late 90s hit movie Hello Brother, had years ago lauded Bollywood star Rani Mukerji. The actress who was the lead heroine of 'Hello Brother' seemed to have left an everlasting mark on Sohail with her fine talent and acting skills.

In an old interview with Lehren TV, Sohail was seen heaping praises over Rani. “I genuinely think she is the best thing that happened to the film industry; she is truly something else,” said Sohail in the interview.

“When I was casting for my film, the only movie I had seen of hers was Ghulam. It hadn’t even been released yet, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was still far from happening,” he said.

The actor-turned-producer added, “When I watched Ghulam, I liked her. She was good, even though she didn’t have much to do in the film. Still, she looked exactly like the character I had envisioned for the girl in my movie. In fact, she looked like Rani (Queen) in my film — and her character’s name also happened to be Rani.”

He added, “When I started working with her, the scenes were subtle, but it takes a lot of maturity to handle such moments on screen. She was incredible. She was amazing. I genuinely believe the best casting choice for this film was Rani Mukerji.”

For the uninitiated, Hello Brother was released in 1999 and was directed by Sohail Khan. It starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, with Shakti Kapoor and Johnny Lever in supporting parts.

The movie was produced by Sohail Khan along with Bunty Walia under the Sohail Khan Productions banner, and it featured music by Sajid–Wajid and Himesh Reshammiya.

