"When your ex surprises you...": Aamir Khan shows support at former wife Reena Datta's art exhibition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : Actor Aamir Khan paid a surprise visit to his ex-wife, Reena Datta's exhibition in Mumbai, showing his support for Reena and her art journey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Reena shared a series of pictures from the exhibition. Aamir could be seen greeting the other visitors while also appearing engrossed in a discussion.

In her caption, Reena thanked the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor for supporting her and wrote, "When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition. Thank you Aamir for your continuous support in my art journey."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRToEi4DERl/

Aamir Khan chose a simple outfit for the occasion, dressed in a kurta which he paired with a black jacket.

Aamir Khan and Reena Datta were married for 16 years before their divorce in 2002. Their cooperative relationship has been particularly evident in their shared roles as parents to Ira and Junaid. Later, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he shares a son, Azad Rao. Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021.

Over the years, they have maintained a cordial relationship, often gathering at family functions and reunions.

Earlier in October, Aamir Khan was seen paying his last respects to Reena Datta's father. Kiran Rao also attended the last rites.

They also came together to celebrate the actor's mother, Zeenat Hussain's, 90th birthday in June 2024. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Ira shared some inside pictures from the intimate ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9G-Ih1xs5s/

The lavish celebration that took place at Aamir's Mumbai residence saw over 200 family members and friends flown in from various cities for this special day, as per sources.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the sports drama film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which was released in theatres and later on YouTube, skipping OTT streaming.

He also made a cameo in Aryan Khan-directed 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

