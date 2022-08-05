"Where life has depth, I am all in" says Sushmita Sen drops video from Sardinian vacation

Sushmita Sen treated her fans with a swimming video from her Sardinian vacation on Friday on social media account.

Sharing new pictures from her Sardinian vacation, Sushmita took to her Instagram and wrote, "Align, pause, breathe...let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! Beautifully captured @itsalways. Where life has depth...I am all in!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

In the video, the 'Main Hoon Na' actor set the internet on fire by showcasing her swimming skills as she dived into the water near a yacht with a picturesque backdrop.

She was seen wearing a black noodle-style strap top and a white skirt. And kept her hair in a low bun and wore diving goggles.

Meanwhile, talking about the 'Main Hoon Naa' actor, her web show 'Aarya' is all set to return for another exciting season. The hit web show that premiered its two seasons on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar, is all set to enthrall the audience again.

She shared a video that had all snippets from the show's last season and wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey, Hotstar Specials Aarya S3 development begins. I love you guys!" captioned Sushmita.

Speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita said, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her Digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the Series, the actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.Talking of her personal life, the diva confirmed dating former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi last month. The couple was massively trolled on the internet for announcing their relationship.

Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.

