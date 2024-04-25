Who Is Amol Parashar, Reportedly Dating 'Wake Up Sid' Actress Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma who is known for her role in 'wakeup sid' opposite Ranbir Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare co-star, Amol Parashar. Konkana Sen married to Ranvir Shorey in 2010 and got divorced in 2020. Actress is very private about her personal life but his ex-husband comments sparked rumours that Konkana and Amol might be dating. But who is Amol Parashar?

Amol Parashar is an accomplished Indian actor known for his versatility across web shows and films. His most famous character is of Chitvan Sharma in the web series TVF Tripling and playing the legendary Indian Freedom Revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's acclaimed Sardar Udham. He has also starred in films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare opposite Konkona Sen Sharma and Traffic opposite Manoj Bajpayee, Hindi remake of a Malayalam thriller film. Parashar was last seen in the comedy caper Cash in his first lead role, produced by Vishesh Bhatt. Amol has received recognition for his performances, including awards for his role in the popular web series "TVF Tripling."

Konkana Sen sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar.



Actress seems to have moved on in her love life. She may be dating actor Amol Parashar, and Ranvir's recent comment on a post on X (formerly Twitter) seems to give it an official nod. One user wrote, "Konkana Sen sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar." On this tweet Konkana ex-husband replied I agree. Konkana and Amol met on the sets of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare .