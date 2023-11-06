Who Is It? Shruti Sinha Spills the Beans on Her Favorite Campus Beats S2 Character

Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service, hit teen drama series, ‘Campus Beats’ is back with the second season, bringing back its perfect blend of drama, romance, dance, and mystery. The new season further delves into the life of Netra and her friends, as she navigates to unfold the secret and stay strong for her dance crew. With the change in dynamics between Netra, Ishaan, and Rihanna, the second season adds the flavour of a love triangle to entice the viewers. Shruti Sinha portrays the role of Netra in the series which is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV for free. Talking about her character Netra and her growth in the second season, Shruti shared, “Netra in season 2 is pretty confused because she wants to solve the mystery of her father’s murder. Yet she is stuck in a conflict where she is drawn towards Ishaan but doesn't want to get him involved.

In her head, she has let everybody down. Nothing is going right and it's irritating her internally but she is trying to do everything and there is a lot on her plate. So the fact that she is trying too hard for everything, failing but not giving up is beautifully portrayed and I absolutely loved playing Netra, especially in Season 2 because there is so much happening inside her life and I feel the audience will connect to it.” She further revealed that Ishaan’s character is her favourite character from the series, expressing how she likes his high-mindedness. “I love Ishaan’s character. There is that one particular bit where all OGs hate the new admits, the BGs. But Ishaan goes out of his way to be there for Netra, helps her, and be there for her. He is very righteous and I really like that about the character. I am also fond of Sulekha’s character. She has so much to play with - The rap and the innocence. It is such a nice character, I loved it even when we were reading the scripts too,” she stated. Indulge in romance on the beats of dance, amidst mystery and drama with Campus Beats S2. Featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha in lead roles along with Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles,