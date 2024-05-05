'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' returns for new season

Los Angeles [US], May 5 : Iconic game show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' is returning with a new season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC network has greenlit the new season which will start airing from July 10.

Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host in the new season as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. The show will feature pairs of celebrities playing to win up to USD 1 million for charities of their choosing.

Adapted from a British game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was hosted by Regis Philbin and became an instant phenomenon after it debuted on ABC (it's responsible for establishing the aesthetic of dramatic lighting and music featured in scores of game shows since then). It drew huge ratings peaking at 35.9 million viewers for an episode in May 2000 and aired as many as five nights a week at one point during its initial run.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which is inspired by Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, will return for the 16th season this year.

Big B has already commenced filming for the show.

Confirming this in his blog post, he shared a few pictures from the sets of 'KBC 16'. He provided further details, mentioning that he had to 'lunch in car' and did not have the luxury of traditional breaks.

In his blog, Big B first shared a photo in which he can be seen in a casual outfit. Additionally, he also shared photos in which he features in a black suit. Alongside the photos, Big B wrote, "Nikle the kaam pe apni gaadi se, roop swaroop hua logo ki zimedaari se. Khel hone jaa raha hai naye season ka, sneh-pyaar bana rahe ef parivaar ka."

"Non stop schedule beginning at 9 and worked till 5 without the traditional break. Done it driven off , and lunched in car .. that rolled appropriate eat and that consumption drink," he continued.

Earlier, Sony TV announced on social media with a promo that the beloved show is making a comeback due to popular demand.

