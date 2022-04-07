Whoopi Goldberg added to cast of Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys'

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has been added to the cast of Amazon Studios' series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg is one of six actors joining the series, which is filming in Scotland and will debut on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Emmanuel Ighodaro, Cecilia Noble, Ayanna Witter-Johnson and Don Gilet have also been cast.

Goldberg will pay Bird Woman, the god of birds and one of the story's primary antagonists.

She and the other actors will play gods who make up the World Before Time, a place where the animals are gods who still walk and that's full of beauty, magic and danger.

"I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic," said Goldberg.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gaiman, Sir Lenny Henry, co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Endor Productions' Hilary Bevan Jones and RED Production Company's Richard Fee are executive producing the series. Culpepper will also direct the first episode.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor