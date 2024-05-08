Will Kim Soo Hyun Visit India? Queen of Tears Star's Asia Fan Meet Schedule Released

It's been week since the last episode of South Korean popular series Queen of Tears is released. Fans are still mesmerized with the show and wants more episode. The Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Woon who plays Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in in series is getting loads of love from audience. There is good news for all Kim Soo Hyun fans as his company has announced Asia Fan meet tour. Fan meets are very common in south Korea. Through these fans meets actor/idols interact with their fans, meet them and spend time with them. But Indian Queens of Tears Fans are concerned that is India included in this list.

This will be Kim Soo Hyun first fan meet tour in last 10 years. '2024 Kim Soo-hyun Asia Tour: Eyes on You’ tour will start from Thunder Dome Stadium in Bangkok on June 15. Following this, Kim Soo Hyun will visit five more countries. Unfortunately, India is not on the list. The cities on his tour include Japan’s Yokohama, Manila in the Philippines, Taipei in Taiwan, Jakarta in Indonesia, and Hong Kong. Kim Soo Hyun will be in Japan on June 22 and 23 before heading to other locations.

The news of the tour comes a day after the actor made headlines with his appearance at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards. On Wednesday, the Queen of Tears won the PRIZM Popularity Awards at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2024. At the awards show, Kim Soo Hyun expressed, “Hello everyone, this is actor #KimSooHyun. I’m really happy to work on such an amazing drama, to receive this award, and to have the support of so many people. I’ll continue to strive to be a better actor. Thank you!”

Meanwhile, 'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' actor Kim Soo Hyun was also nominated for the Best Actor award in the TV segment. However, he lost the award to Namkoong Min. The actor was recognized for his performance in My Dearest.