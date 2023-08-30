"Will never be able to hear your laughter": Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti fondly remembered her brother in an emotional post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. As many are celebrating the festival with their siblings, Shweta dedicated a note to him on Instagram. She also walked down the memory lane with some throwback photos of the late actor. Sushant died in 2020 after he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Shweta, in her social media post, shared pictures from an old Raksha Bandhan get-together. The post also had footage from her wedding. Shweta wrote the caption in Hindi, which loosely translates into, “Sometimes it feels like you have not gone anywhere and are here. Sometimes, it feels that I will never be able to see you again. Will never be able to hear your laughter, your voice.”

“The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can’t. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Trying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are. So long! With Love. Gudia Di," she signed out. Shweta keeps sharing memories of the actor with the fans.Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, after he was found in his apartment in Mumbai. A probe began in the same year to investigate Sushant's death which was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau who were separately probing the financial and drugs-related angles in the case. However, it has been more than three years now since his death and the CBI hasn't been able to conclude their investigation.