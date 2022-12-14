Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan turn Bollywood's fortune?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take over the theatres with 'Pathaan.' The film is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. To say the year 2022 has been a disaster for Bollywood won't be wrong. Hindi films failed to generate the kind of business they expected with only handful of films working well at the box-office. But, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran thinks that it is just a phase and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan can turn Bollywood's fortune for the better.

During Film Companion's roundtable with Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Swapna Dutt and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sukumaran stated, “There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan.” The filmmaker-actor is aware of some of the films on floors currently and how one of them could eventually change the game. “It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change,” Prithiviraj added.