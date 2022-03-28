Will Smith's son Jaden weighs in on father's Oscar win and Chris Rock slap

American rapper and actor Jaden Smith has weighed in on the eventful night that his parents had at the 94th Academy Awards.

His father Will Smith went on to win the Best Actor award for his performance in 'King Richard' after earlier getting into a heated exchange with Chris Rock, in which he smacked the comedian onstage.

Soon after the broadcast concluded, Jaden seemingly showed support for his dad on Twitter by writing, "And That's How We Do It."

In another tweet, Jaden shared a photo of himself wearing sunglasses in the backseat of a car, writing: "My Dads Speech Made Me Cry."

The incident during the award show unravelled after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which she had previously revealed was due to her years-long struggle with alopecia. "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he joked.

Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. The actor then went onto the stage and slapped Rock, leaving everyone stunned.

"Oh wow! Will Smith just smacked the s-- out of me," said a seemingly taken-aback Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

