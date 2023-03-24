With 'Madhurame', Armaan Malik admits 'It's always a challenge to sing in South

Mumbai, March 24 Popular singer Armaan Malik spoke about his latest romantic track, 'Madhurame', which is composed and arranged by Sukumar Pammi and has lyrics by Shreemani. He also spoke about the challenges of singing a song in Telugu and shared his experience working with Sukumar and Shreemani.

He said: "Singing 'Madhurame' for Sukumar Pammi and Shreemani was truly a delight. Very rarely does a composition grip you at the very first listen and 'Madhurame' was that track for me. I'm glad I was able to use a combination of my natural softer tone for the majority of this song and the open-throated vibe for the higher notes."

Armaan had sung a number of melodious tracks and given several hits like 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' for 2015 film 'Hero', 'Kwahishein' for Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Calendar Girls', and recently he recorded a English single 'You' in collaboration with Arista Records. He also sung for some latest releases such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Major' and many more.

The singer, who made his debut with the song 'Bum Bum Bole' in 'Taare Zameen Par', said how challenging it was to sing a song in a regional language.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor