Working with Sakshi Tanwar on 'Mai' reminded Wamiqa Gabbi of her own mom

Mumbai, April 21 Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been receiving positive response for her work in the recently released webseries 'Mai', recollected her experience of shooting for the show along with the cast and crew and spoke about how the bond with her on-screen mother Sakshi Tanwar has been truly special for her.

Elaborating on the same, she said, "Honestly, I don't even know how and when our bond grew so strong. Sakshi ji shared the same traits as my mother, so I know when to talk to her and when to let her be. I did just that. I didn't pester her like other co-actors. I gave her the space and talked only when it was necessary."

She continued, "I feel Sakshi ji is very different, not like a lot of other leading actresses who have a huge group of friends. She has a close-knit circle and she is not that social, just like my mother - which is why we bonded even more."

"My mom is away from me in Chandigarh and thus I see my mother in her. She still calls me 'beta' but whenever she has to put across something strongly, she would put it across sternly as if I were her real daughter. I love her and I hope the bond remains the same", the actress concluded.

Wamiqa was last seen in '83' starring Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife.

