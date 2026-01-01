"Would not go back to any version of me that did not know you": Anushka's birthday post for daughter Vamika is priceless

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Actor Anushka Sharma may keep a low profile, but when it comes to her loved ones and their special moments, she won't mind indulging in some "PDA" on social media.

As it was her firstborn Vamika's birthday on January 11, Anushka took to Instagram and penned a sweet note, expressing her love for the little one.

Embracing motherhood, Anushka looked back at how it changed her life, saying she wouldn't trade this version of herself for anything.

"And I would not go back to any version of me that did not know you, my child. 11 January 2021," she captioned the post.

Anushka tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in Italy on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been away from acting for more than six years now. She was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Zero'. A few years ago, she worked in former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. However, the film has not been released yet.

On the other hand, Virat continued his fine form in ODIs, cracking a 91-ball 93 against New Zealand in the first ODI at Vadodara on Sunday. The batter is in imperious form just when things looked bleak after two back-to-back ducks in Australia in October. Since then, in the next seven innings, Virat has scored 677 runs at an average of over 135, with three centuries and four fifties.

This also includes his knocks of 131 and 77 while playing for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

