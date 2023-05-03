Writers Guild strike shuts down 'Late-night' shows

Washington [US], May 3 : The popular talk shows falling under the banner of 'Late Night' shows are among the other projects which are going to be negatively impacted by Hollywood writers going on strike.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the late-night shows consisting of 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and 'The Tonight Show' Starring Jimmy Fallon will shut down due to the strike.

Adding up to the disappointment other significant shows to be impacted are 'Late Night' with Seth Meyers, 'The Daily Show', 'Saturday Night Live', 'Real Time with Bill Maher' and 'Last Week Tonight' with John Oliver. But still, a ray of hope can be detected as the final call on the future of these shows is yet to be taken.

These TV shows are expected to return to re-runs till the issue resolves.

As per a report by the news agency, Stephen Colbert was set to have Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chita Rivera on Tuesday's show, with Chris Hayes, Zach Cherry, Michael J. Fox and Shonda Rhimes lined up for later in the week. Fallon was set with Ken Jeong and Emma Chamberlain on Tuesday, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, JJ Watt, Elle Fanning and Bowen Yang among guests for later in the week.

Kimmel was welcoming Dr. Phil, Gina Rodriguez and The Pixies on Tuesday, with Melissa McCarthy, Will Poulter, Ricky Gervais, Anthony Carrigan and Smashing Pumpkins set for later in the week. The Daily Show was set to welcome authors Vashti Harrison and Jason Reynolds and former NFL All-Pro Brandon Marshall.

American comedian-writer Seth Meyers, speaking on 'Late Night' came in support of writers on strike. He said, "I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here. No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it's a very reasonable demand that's being set out by the guild. And I support those demands."

Late-night showrunners plan to stay in touch with each other to keep an eye on the path strike takes.

