Yami Gautam, Priyamani & Vaibhav Tatwawadi to star in action-packed political drama 'Article 370'

Mumbai, Jan 21 Actors Yami Gautam, Priyamani and Vaibhav Tatwawadi will be seen in an action-packed political drama 'Article 370', which will release on February 23.

Set against the intriguing backdrop of 'Article 370', the teaser offers a nerve-racking glimpse into the confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective.

Talking about 'Article 370', Yami said: “ ‘Article 370’ is a bold chapter of India’s history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation.”

“I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn’t been treaded before.”

The announcement follows the unveiling of the gritty poster featuring Yami in a dynamic action avatar.

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale said: “Being the director of a film which covers such an important chapter of our Indian history is an experience in itself. This movie perfectly balances politics with action, in a never-before-seen way.”

“Largely shot in Kashmir and Delhi, this film gives a glimpse into the incredible story of rendering 'Article 370' ineffective. I firmly believe that the audience will feel the story's impact on the same level as we did during its creation.”

From Jio Studios and the maker of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', comes 'Article 370', a high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

Talking about this, Vaibhav said: “I am very thrilled to be a part of this brilliant film helmed by Aditya Jambhale. Working with the wonderful ensemble makes it all the more special."

He further added: “Shooting in the picturesque locales of Kashmir was one of the best things. It was a hectic shoot but after watching the film I feel all that hard work was worth it."

‘Article 370’ was shot in Kashmir and revolves around a local field agent with a top-secret mission on his hands, to crackdown terrorism, and without spilling any innocent blood.

