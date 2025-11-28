Yami Gautam says 'Always got your back' as she drops a childhood pic with sister Surilie

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actress Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Gautam treated the netizens with an adorable throwback photo of the Gautam sisters.

The image from their childhood showed little Yami standing behind her kid sister, with her hands firmly placed on her shoulders as a constant pillar of support.

Uploading the photo on her Instagram Stories, Surilie wrote, "Always backing me", along with a red heart and a love-kissed emoji.

Re-sharing the image on her social media handle, Yami reciprocated the love, saying, "Always got your back...Love You," followed by red heart emojis.

For those who do not know, Surilie, who is also an actress like her sister, made her television debut in 2008 with "Meet Mila De Rabba, and went on to make her big screen debut with the Punjabi film "Power Cut".

Work-wise, Yami recently garnered a lot of praise for her portrayal of Shazia Bano in "Haq", co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Yami called "Haq", a deeply feminist film. She pointed out that the ideology of feminism has evolved with time, and now entails some things which she does not completly agree with.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she shared, “If you have courage to tell the story of, which is inspired by a really courageous woman, woman of substance, a woman of feminism, she is, I feel a true blue example of what feminism is".

"There are a lot of definitions of feminism today, and I may not agree with some of them. True feminism is not fighting the other person, it is about standing up for yourself, for your children, for what you know is right, is rightfully yours, it is as basic as that, so then, yeah, so that is my approach”, the 'Vicky Donor' actress added.

Helmed by Suparn Verma, "Haq" talks about the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case.

