Yami thanks audience for proving naysayers wrong on 'Article 370'

Mumbai, Feb 26 As ‘Article 370’ grossed Rs 34.71 crore in its opening weekend, more than any other film in recent weeks, Yami Gautam revealed that when the movie was being made, she was told it won’t work as "it's too technical" and is loaded with "political jargon".

Yami took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank the audience for proving those wrong who thought the film would not succeed in the box office.

She wrote: “When we were making 'Article 370', so many people told us that this film won't work with the audience ... . But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience."

Yami added: "Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad!"

In ‘Article 370’, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Yami essays the role of an intelligence officer. It tells the story of the politically charged situation in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the abrogation of Article 370, the constitutional provision that guaranteed the state's 'special status'.

