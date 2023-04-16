Yash Raj Films bids Ranveer Singh good bye after hat-trick of flops?

In a major setback for Ranveer Singh, Yash Raj films has decided to bid Ranveer Singh good bye for time being. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, YRF is currently heavily invested in its YRF Spy Universe and upcoming films, including Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. They don’t want to take any risks with high-budget movies that require utmost concentration from pre-production to release. Given that only one of Ranveer’s six films with YRF has been a semi-hit, YRF is not considering any collaborations with him for now.

Industry experts have noted that Ranveer Singh has mostly delivered hits only with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The overall box office track record of Ranveer outside of Bhansali’s films is hardly impressive, with the only two hits being Simmba (2018) and Gully Boy (2019). Comparatively, his contemporaries such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar have all recently delivered box office hits. Even Shah Rukh Khan, who had a series of failures, has bounced back with Pathaan.

Last year, Ranveer Singh parted ways with YRF Talent Management Agency after his contract was up for renewal, and the actor asked for a reduction in their commission percentage from his brand endorsement fees. However, YRF Talent Management did not accept the request, leading the actor to move out.Despite the reported hiatus, sources suggest that YRF may consider Ranveer for future projects if they find the right script that justifies his presence and can be mounted on the right mid-budget to safeguard the overall commercial prospects of the movie. Ranveer Singh made a memorable debut with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and there were times when he was considered to be the next big thing in Bollywood. However, post-pandemic, the actor’s track record has been severely affected. His much-awaited film ’83 (2021) failed at the ticket windows. Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) was a disaster, collecting just Rs. 15.59 crores. A lot was also expected from Cirkus (2022). However, audiences were left unimpressed. It ended its lifetime with Rs. 35.65 crores and a ‘Disaster’ verdict.