Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 trailer to release on March 27

Published: March 3, 2022

The trailer for the much-anticipated movie KGF: Chapter 2 is set to drop on March 27. Hombale Films, the producers of the Yash-starrer, took to social media and announced the trailer release date with a new poster. “There is always a thunder before the storm. #KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm,” they wrote.Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 follows the story of Rocky (Yash) as he rises from poverty to become a don who rules over a gold mine. 

The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera. Raveena Tandon will be seen in a pivotal role. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be presenting the film all across Kerala. He took to Twitter and shared a photo with the KGF team and announced the same. He also wrote, "Looking forward to this association of ours @VKiragandur Mind blown by what I have seen of #KGF2 @prashanth_neel has set a whole new standard with this one!."The film is presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment and AA Films, and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films

