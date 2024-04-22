Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Divyanka Tripathi Explains Why She Stopped Doing Television

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actors in the Television industry. She got fame from the Starplus serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She was last seen in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which was number one on rating charts. After Yeh Hai Mohabbateina Divyanka has not returned to the small screen and she said that she refrains from working on the small screen as these days characters are not well-etched out.



While talking to PTI actress revealed that, for me, a character is very important. A well-written character brings joy in portraying it. The issue is the lack of clarity in the plot of TV shows I've been offered for a month. Sudden changes make it hard to fully embrace the idea.

However, I have collaborated with talented individuals like Sandeep Sikand on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It was a smooth experience due to the clear direction from the makers; I had a well-defined trajectory for my character. Presently, I don't observe such lucidity in TV shows. If presented with that clarity and a well-crafted character, I would be inclined to work in television," she mentioned.

She is presently part of the spy thriller series, Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes with Eijaz Khan. The SonyLIV production delves into the lives of two covert intelligence agents who thwart terrorist threats while masquerading as ordinary employees of the meteorological department. Tripathi portrays Parvati, with Khan as Ravi.

The actress recently encountered an accident. Husband Vivek Dahiya's team notified fans that an event had to be canceled as Divyanka had been in an accident. She sustained a hand fracture and underwent surgery. Currently, the actress has been discharged.