Divyanka Tripathi Suffers Injury in Accident, Will Undergo Surgery for Arm Fracture

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi met with an accident leaving her arm fractured. The actress's PR team informed her husband Vivek Dahiya and her fans on Instagram. The PR team hasn’t revealed too many details but revealed that Divyanka is now “under medical care”.

“We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon.” Said Vivek's PR team.

While giving an update on the wife's health Vivek shared X-ray photo and said that she fractured her arm in the accident and will undergo surgery today, April 19.

Months after undergoing surgery for two ligament tears in August last year, Divyanka shared a video documenting her journey from the surgery to recovery. She emphasized the importance of strengthening her body prior to the procedure and planning her physiotherapy meticulously to facilitate a timely bounce back. Divyanka credited her husband, Vivek Dahiya, for his unwavering support throughout the process, highlighting the significance of a positive mindset and effective planning in overcoming challenges.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi first crossed paths on the set of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where they instantly connected. Their relationship blossomed, culminating in marriage on July 8, 2016. Divyanka, who made her television debut in 2006 with the drama Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and Vivek, whose first television role was in 2013 as the lead in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, also showcased their chemistry on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.



