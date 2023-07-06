Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma welcomes her second child

Evelyn Sharma, popular for her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan and Saaho, has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress tied the knot with Indo-Australian entrepreneur and dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in June 2021 and welcomed their first child back, a daughter, in November 2021.

Evelyn Sharma announced the birth of her second child on Instagram and also shared a photo with the newborn. She was blessed with a baby boy and they have named him Arden. Sharing a photo, in which she held the newborn close to her bosom, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress wrote that she never thought she could feel this amazing after giving birth to her child. She wrote, "I'm so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden." In the photo, the actress was seen caressing the baby boy after swaddling him in a baby wrap. The new mommy expressed her happiness and hid the face of her baby in the selfie.