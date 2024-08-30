'Yellowstone' releases teaser trailer for season 5 episodes

Washington [US], August 30 : The first teaser from the much-awaited second half of Yellowstone Season 5 has been released by the Paramount Network.

The short promo gives fans a glimpse of the drama, with hints of a brewing civil war within the Dutton family.

The teaser includes narration from previous episodes by Kevin Costner, who starred as John Dutton.

However, it has been confirmed that Costner will not be returning for the upcoming episodes. The new footage shows a tense exchange between Jaime Dutton (played by Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the clip, Jaime warns Beth, "You destroy me, you destroy yourself," to which Beth fiercely replies, "Unlike you, I keep my promises."

The teaser comes as reports suggest that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, are in talks to extend the show beyond its fifth season, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from the current Yellowstone series, a new sequel titled The Madison is also in the works. The sequel will star Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox.

The show is described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection" and will follow a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

Kevin Costner, who has been a central figure in Yellowstone, previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he would not be returning.

"I was really happy to do it. And I don't need drama. So, let's just take that drama away, let's take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them," Costner said. He added that it was "a necessary decision" to move on and not discuss it further.

Yellowstone is set to return on November 10 this year.

