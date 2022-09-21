Yogi Adityanath mourns Raju Srivastava's demise

Comedian Raju Srivastava died today in Delhi, over a month after he was hospitalized at AIIMS. On August 10, he collapsed while working out in the gym and underwent an angioplasty on the same day.Politicians across the country have tweeted tributes for the veteran comedian.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh. "Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family," he said to news agency ANI. For over a month after he was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack, Raju was on a ventilator. Recently, his brother Dipoo Srivastava had said that the comedian was recovering slowly but was unconscious."The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. It's been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers," Dipoo had told PTI.