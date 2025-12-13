"You are Dhurandhar", RajKummar Rao Hails Ranveer Singh's Performance in Aditya Dhar Directorial 

As appreciation for Dhurandhar continues to pour in from across the industry, Ranveer Singh’s towering performance has now found praise from two of Hindi cinema’s most respected voices — Rajkummar Rao and Zoya Akhtar. Their reactions add further weight to the growing consensus that Ranveer Singh is not just delivering another powerful performance, but reaffirming his position as the finest actor of his generation.

Rajkummar Rao took to social media to laud Ranveer with a short yet impactful message:

”@ranveersingh Top Notch Bhai. You are Dhurandhar.” Rajkummar’s praise reflects the admiration peers hold for Ranveer’s fearless approach, intensity, and complete surrender to character — qualities that Dhurandhar demands in abundance.

Zoya Akhtar, one of the most discerning filmmakers in the industry, also joined the chorus of admiration. Her simple yet heartfelt reaction —

”@ranveersingh ♥️” — spoke volumes. Zoya has worked closely with Ranveer in the superhit film Gully Boy and witnessed his process firsthand and her response underscores the deep impact Ranveer’s performance has had, both emotionally and artistically.

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has once again proven that transformation is his greatest strength. From controlled silences to explosive intensity, he commands every frame with a rare balance of discipline and abandon. Critics have hailed his performance as career-defining, audiences have responded with overwhelming love, and now, fellow actors and filmmakers are openly acknowledging the magnitude of his work.

From Bittoo Sharma to Bajirao, Khilji to Rocky, and now Hamza in Dhurandhar, Ranveer’s filmography reads like a masterclass in range and commitment. Each role feels distinct, lived-in, and unforgettable — a feat few actors achieve consistently. The industry’s continued praise only reinforces what viewers already feel: Ranveer Singh doesn’t just perform, he elevates cinema.

As voices like Rajkummar Rao and Zoya Akhtar join the celebration, it becomes increasingly clear — Dhurandhar is not just another success story. It is a powerful reminder of why Ranveer Singh stands tall as the finest actor of his generation, setting benchmarks that continue to redefine cinema.