"You are missed every day", Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima remember late Rishi Kapoor on his third death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Few words and deep emotions! Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts on the third death anniversary of her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu wrote, "You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories." Neetu posted a picture with Rishi where both the lovebirds were twinning. Rishi wore a blue tee and pants teaming it up with a hat and shade. Neetu wore a top, which was based on a lighter shade of blue. The picture seems to be from one of their travel diaries.

Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sah also posted a throwback picture on her Instagram story. The picture shows baby Riddhima alongside her father, looking dashing as usual. The caption says, "I miss you every day."

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April, 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from Leukemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

Neetu keeps on sharing fond memories of the late actor on her social media post.

Sharing her marriage day picture, Neetu wrote, "Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey...with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always..."

Neetu shared a black-and-white picture of them and wrote, "Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979."

