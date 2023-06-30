"You have my heart": Kiara gets shoutout from hubby Sidharth Malhotra over her performance in 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra is indeed his wife Kiara Advani's biggest cheerleader.

On Thursday night, Sidharth penned an appreciation for Kiara for her powerful performance in 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'.

"A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my Heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character.Such an impactful and nuanced performance.Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Kiara reshared Sid's post and replied, "Thank you my love."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is revolved around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

On receiving audience's praise over her role, Kiara penned a note of gratitude.

"Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full," she wrote.

In the coming months, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'.

