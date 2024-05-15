"You light up our lives": Madhuri Dixit receives heartwarming birthday wish from husband Shriram Nene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : As Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit turned 57 on Wednesday her better half Shriram Nene penned a heartwarming note for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Nene shared a video capturing all the moments with his wife and family.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the woman who dances through life with grace, charm, and a killer smile! You light up our lives in ways words can't express. We love you endlessly!"

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Apart from Nene, celebs also took to their respective social media handles to shower love on Dhak Dhak Girl.

Kajol took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback video with the birthday girl.

The video captured Madhuri and Kajol grooving and singing the song 'Dancing Queen' by Abba.

Along with the video, Kajol wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to the OG Dancing Queen. May u tap away into the coming year as well."

Farah Khan Kunder shared a throwback picture with Madhuri and her husband to wish the actor on the special day.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @madhuridixitnene. The most grounded coolest person ever."

Suniel Shetty wished Madhuri and called her Queen of Expressions.

Sharing the picture of himself and Madhuri from 'Dance Deewane 4' set on his Instagram stories, Suniel wrote, "Wishing the OG Queen of Expressions @madhuridixitnene a happy happy birthday. Keep spreading the magic, forever and always!"

Sonam Kapoor also wished Madhuri on this occasion and shared the dancing picture of herself with the birthday girl along with a caption, which read, "Happy Happy Birthday @madhuridixitnene."

Beauty, elegance and talent... very few are blessed with these three qualities in the right measurement and veteran star Madhuri Dixit is a perfect example of it.

Her mesmerizing beauty, her pearl-like smile, her twitching of eyebrows, her words, and her charm evoke awe, inspiration, love and emotions of all sorts that can drive one's creativity to work at the optimum level.

The Bollywood diva made her acting debut with the 1984 film 'Abodh' opposite late Bengali actor Tapas Pal who passed away in 2020 after a cardiac arrest.

Although the film failed at the box office, Madhuri received appreciation for her performance.

However, she came into the limelight with the superhit film 'Tezaab' in the year 1988 and after that was no looking back for her.

She went on to rule Bollywood with several hits one after another such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', 'Khalnayak' and many more.

Apart from her acting skills, Madhuri was also known for her outstanding dancing skills. Due to her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions, she is often referred to as the dancing queen of Bollywood.

She is a trained Kathak dancer and her dance numbers have set high standards and continue to be popular even today. Whether it's the foot-tapping beats or the graceful expressions, Madhuri has mesmerized the audience in various genres. Her ability to blend Indian classical dance elements with contemporary styles has made her dance performances even more captivating.

Madhuri was recently seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

Madhuri is currently co-judging the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 4' with Suniel Shetty.

