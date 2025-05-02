‘You Will Never Feel Lonely If You Can Make Your Children Laugh’: SRK At WAVES Summit (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone participated in a session at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on May 1, which was called The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler. Karan Johar moderated the session. SRK revealed a hilarious fact about his personal life: his kids think he's hilarious and frequently laugh the hardest when they are around him. Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh Khan dispelled the misconception that he had ever felt "lonely on top" in his trademark manner. Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that his kids don't take him "seriously" at home since they think he's "funny."

Addressing at the event, he said, "You know you're asked if it's lonely at the top. I would just like to tell everyone here, those who are young and have kids, even those who are my age and have kids. You will never be lonely if you can make your children laugh, and those who don't have children, if you can make your parents laugh, will never be lonely.”

With a happy smile, he said, “I’m such a source of entertainment in my own home that even my efforts to discipline them turn into comedy routines. Whether I’m telling them to sleep by a certain time or asking them to follow rules, they respond like, ‘Oh wow, SRK is being serious!’ So honestly, I’m the resident comedian in my house.”

Catch the full conversation of Outsider to Ruler between Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Johar from earlier today at the Waves Summit, pure magic, insights, and charm all in one frame! 📷#ShahRukhKhan#DeepikaPadukone#WAVESSummitpic.twitter.com/I9uHMMA1ek— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 1, 2025

On the set of Om Shanti Om, he also humorously recalled that he had once attempted to scold Deepika Padukone, but that attempt also failed. Even on a movie shoot, he said, "It's like no one buys my serious face."

With the motto "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," WAVES 2025 is a significant four-day global summit aimed at showcasing India as a key participant in the global media, entertainment, and digital sectors. Government representatives, businesses, thought leaders, and visionaries from all around the world are invited to the summit.