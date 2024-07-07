Youtuber Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 Over Remarks About Second Wife Kritika (Watch Video)

The Bigg boss Ott Season 3 drama is getting intense. The youtuber Armaan Malik allegedly slapped his housemate influencer Vishal Pandey on national television after he commented on his second wife Kritika Malik who is also a contestant on show.

Armaan Malik popular youtuber who came on controversial show Bigg boss OTT with his two wives is talk of the town not only in outside world but also in house. Payal Malik Armaan's first wife got evicted in Suprise eviction in first week was present on weekend ka vaar. Payal who watches the show closely slam Vishal Pandey for his comments about Kritika. 'What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She's a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that,' Payal told Vishal.

THIS IS SO WRONG!! PERIOD!!😑



Now #BiggBossOTT3 will you justify this slap too??#VishalPandey you have not make any girl feel uncomfortable nor crossed any lines!!



BOY'S CHARACTER IS AS IMPORTANT AS GIRL'S!!#ArmaanMalik needs to be shown the door!!pic.twitter.com/fpHtJVmjcN — Nisha Rose🌹 (@JustAFierceSoul) July 6, 2024

Earlier, Vishal who said one of his co-contestants that he likes Kritika, and I feel guilty about it. After Payal left and weekend ka war got over Armaan went to talk to Vishal about the same and talk turn out to be a huge argument which later turn into abusive language for each other and then in the heat of the moment Armaan slapped Vishal. This slap moment has turn into controversy as on the show physical assault is not allowed and if anyone does that he is directly thrown out of the house.