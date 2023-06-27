YouTuber Devraj Patel killed in bike accident in Raipur

A 22-year-old YouTuber, Devraj Patel, known for his comedy videos and collaborations with famous YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam, was killed in a bike accident in Raipur city. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Patel was returning home after shooting a YouTube video in New Raipur.

The accident took place around 3:30 pm near Telibandha at Agarsen Dham on a national highway. Patel was riding pillion on a bike driven by his friend Rakesh Manhar.The accident happened due to a collision of Devraj's bike with a high-speed truck.The young YouTuber was rushed to hospital with severe head and body injuries where he was declared brought dead.A resident of Mahasamund, Devraj Patel, became an overnight sensation after his video 'Dil se bura lagta hai' went viral on social media. Devraj Patel has also worked with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in his web series 'Dhindhora'. In the web series, Devraj's 'Dil se bura lagta hai bhai' dialogue reached a larger audience.